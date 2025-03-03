<i>Maharani</i> Season 4 Teaser: Huma Qureshi Is Stronger And Bolder In Her Attempt To Protect Bihar

Huma Qureshi plays the role of Rani Bharati in Maharani. The series has been highly successful in its last three seasons, which highlights the socio-political conditions of Bihar. There's also a real-life inspiration that plays a key role in the plot of the series.

Earlier today, the makers unveiled the teaser of Season 4. Huma Qureshi is back, this time, as a more fierce and fearless protector of Bihar. Her character arc sees a significant transformation.

The teaser shows Huma going against all odds, and remaining steadfast in her wish to protect Bihar, despite looming threats. Fans are further intrigued to find out the fate of the other supporting characters in Season 4.

Huma is seen mouthing the dialogues in Season 4, how she has been called a murderer, an illiterate person, and also the future Prime Minister. However, her family takes precedence over the political seat for her.

She says, "Aur Bihar hi humara pariwar hai. Aur agar koi Bihar ko nuksaan pauchega, toh satta hila denge (And Bihar is my true family. And if anyone dares to harm my family, I will share the very foundation of the rule)."

The teaser laid the groundwork for Rani Bharati to return stronger than ever. She is ready to combat all challenges and struggles, only to reign queen.

Huma Qureshi was last seen in the thriller series Mithya - The Dark Chapter, on Zee5.

As for her upcoming projects, besides Maharani Season 4, she also has Jolly LLB 3 and Toxic to look forward to.