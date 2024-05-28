MahaRagni Teaser: Enter Kajol And Mercy Leaves The Room

A still from MahaRagni. (courtesy: YouTube)

She is fierce, unapologetic and drenched in shades of grey. In the teaser of MahaRagni, Kajol is a woman on top, both in terms of performance and characterisation. The teaser begins with glimpses of Prabhu Deva in an action sequence. Enter Kajol and mercy leaves the room - she is a woman on a mission and not an easy one at that. "Have waited for ages, now is the time for revenge," Kajol warns. The teaser ends with a high-octane action sequence that takes place in a pandal. "Power is not demanded, it is taken away," Kajol says as she beats the goons with utmost ease.

The teaser also has glimpses of Naseeruddin Shah, who talks about parenting. MahaRagni can be summed up as an amalgamation of intense drama, raw emotions, and high-octane action sequences and not to mention Kajol's unmatched swag.

Check out the teaser of MahaRagni here:

Sharing the teaser on social media, on Tuesday, Kajol wrote on Instagram, "So kicked to share this with you guys ...Maharagni.. aka Queen of queens. Take a moment and have fun ! Hope you guys like it. Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati." Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn reposted video on his Instagram profile and he wrote, "Aali re aali Maharagni aali."

This is what Kajol posted:

Besides Kajol, the cast also includes Samyuktha, Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Jishu Sen Gupta, Aditya Seal, Chaya Kadam, Pramod Pathak. MahaRagni has been written and directed by Charantej Uppalapati and it has been produced by Venkata Anish Dorigillu, Harman Baweja.