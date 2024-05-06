BRB, Still Laughing At Kajol's Epic 'Falls'. See Her Post

Image shared by Kajol. (courtesy: Kajol)

While most of us are hoping and praying that our embarrassing moments are never caught on camera, Kajol has gone on to compile some of her funniest falls and share it with the world. Yes, you read that right. The superstar has posted a video montage of herself tripping or slipping on numerous occasions. The video begins with Kajol nearly falling off-stage at a Durga puja pandal. A few seconds later, we also see her slip at an event while surrounded by bodyguards. Then we see Kajol tripping on stage during a promotional event for Dilwale, only to be swooped into safety by co-star Varun Dhawan. The last “fall” is the most famous – Kajol falling off the bike during a song shoot for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The hilarious video was attached to an equally witty caption by the star: “After looking through all my pictures I realised I'm astonishingly well-behaved in front of the still [camera emoji]! So, let's just take a chill pill and rewatch some videos which have made other people laugh . #worldlaughterday.”

The video, shared on the occasion of World Laughter Day, has fans and celebrities applauding Kajol for being a true sport. Among the first to comment was Abhishek Bachchan who dropped clap and laugh emojis. Actor Siddharth dropped heart and high-five emojis, writing: “Hahhahaha.” Abhay Deol wrote, “Hahahha,” while Indian cricket icon Yuvraj Singh joked, “Great stability as always.” Stylist Mohit Rai gushed: “Legend [heart emoji].” Muyiwa Ademol, an award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, wrote: “Oh! That bicycle fall would definitely hurt!” Well, it sure did, because designer Manish Malhotra reacted, “I remember when you fell and how we all ran to you in Mauritius… you blanked out a bit and later on we all were laughing .. so many memories of KUCH KUCH [Hoha Hai] love you.” Jackie Shroff commented, "Hey Bhidu tc".

Watch the video here:

Kajol is known for her hilarious posts on social media. A few days ago, she dropped an image of herself laying down on a Pilates machine and chilling. In the caption, she wrote: “Since everyone wants to know what my workouts look like … Here is a pic…” In response, Jackie Shroff and Deanne Pandey replied with laughing emojis, while Kubbra Sait wrote: “Hahahaha.”

On the work front, Kajol will feature in upcoming movies Do Patti and Sarzameen.