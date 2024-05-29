Maharagni Teaser: Ajay Devgn's Shout Out To Kajol's High-Octane Action Film

A still from Maharagni. (courtesy: YouTube)

The teaser of Kajol's action film Maharagni - Queen Of Queens released on Tuesday and it got the biggest shout out from her husband and actor Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devgn shared the teaser of the film on his Instagram handle and he wrote Singham style, "Aali re aali, Maharagni aali." In the comments section of his post, Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, "Fab. Kajol can't stop replaying it ! Wanna see moreeeee." Meanwhile, Kajol shared the teaser on Instagram with these words, "So kicked to share this with you guys... #Maharagni.. aka Queen of queens. Take a moment and have fun ! Hope you guys like it. Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati."

This is what Ajay Devgn posted for Kajol:

Maharagni - Queen Of Queens also features Samyuktha, Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Jishu Sen Gupta, Aditya Seal, Chaya Kadam, Pramod Pathak. MahaRagni has been written and directed by Charantej Uppalapati and it has been produced by Venkata Anish Dorigillu, Harman Baweja.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul and later got married in the year 1999. They welcomed son Yug in 2010 and are also parents to a daughter named Nysa, who they welcomed in 2003. They have worked together in several films such as Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. The couple were last seen together in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Saif Ali Khan. Kajol will also star in Do Patti, while Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Singham Again.