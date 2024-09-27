Madonna's Step Mother, Joan Ciccone, Passes Away At 81 After Cancer Battle

Stepmother of pop icon Madonna, Joan Clare Ciccone, has died at the age of 81 after a brief struggle with "very aggressive cancer." Joan passed away on September 24, according to an online obituary obtained by People magazine. Joan married Madonna's father, Silvio Ciccone, in 1966. In the obituary, family and friends expressed their deep sorrow, stating, "She will be terribly missed by her family and friends whose lives she enriched with her enthusiasm, joy, and love."

Joan became a part of Madonna's life when the singer was just eight years old. Madonna's biological mother, also named Madonna, passed away in 1963.

According to People magazine, reflecting on her relationship with Joan, Madonna revealed in a 2002 interview with Larry King that she faced challenges accepting her stepmother, "I sometimes suffered amid moments of chaos. I didn't accept my stepmother when I was growing up. In retrospect, I think that was really hard on her."

The pop star has shared in interviews that her relationship with Joan was strained during her youth. As per People magazine, in an earlier interview, Madonna mentioned that she "didn't have any relationship" with Joan, resulting in a lack of role models during her formative years.

In addition to her role as stepmother to Madonna and her six children, Joan and Silvio had two children of their own, Jennifer, 56, and Mario, 55. They also had a son, Joey, who tragically passed away shortly after birth due to a heart defect, as per People magazine.

Born in Taylor, Michigan, Joan worked as a dental assistant after completing her education at Henry Ford Community College. She also dedicated over two decades to running a daycare. In 1995, Joan and Silvio relocated to Suttons Bay, Michigan, where they established and operated Ciccone Vineyard and Winery.

Joan's obituary noted her profound love for her grandchildren, with her cancer diagnosis prompting her to express sadness about not witnessing their milestones, such as marriage and parenthood, as per People magazine. Her passing comes a year and a half after the death of Madonna's brother, Anthony, who passed away at age 66 in 2023.

