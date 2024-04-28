Madonna And Salma Hayek Set The Stage On Fire. Can You Feel The Heat?

Image instagrammed by Salma Hayek. (courtesy: SalmaHayek)

Madonna's Celebration Tour is nearing its conclusion, and the singer recently made a stop in Mexico City to perform her 1990 hit Vogue. Adding to the excitement, she invited fellow star Salma Hayek to join her on stage. In a gesture of gratitude, Salma shared a series of pictures and videos from the grand night on her Instagram profile. The post showcases Salma dressed as the legendary painter Frida Kahlo, who she also portrayed on screen in her 2002 biopic. The first frame captures Salma imitating Madonna's iconic Vogue pose, followed by moments of Madonna and Salma sharing the mic on stage and enjoying themselves. In her caption, Salma expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you so much Madonna for letting me be a part of your iconic celebration tour. This unforgettable night goes in my bag of precious treasures. #VIVAMEXICO #VIVAMADONNA.”

Many celebrities shared their reactions in the comment section. American actress Jessica Alba wrote, “Epic.” Mexican tv presenter Mauricio Mancera said, “Salma eres un orgullo para Veracruz y México!! Gracias por poner siempre el nombre y las tradiciones en nuestro país en alto!!! [Salma you are a source of pride for Veracruz and Mexico!! Thank you for always putting the name and traditions of our country high!!!] American actress Zoe Saldaña commented, “Wow Wow Wow que chulo mujer! Que sueño! Se vieron hermosas [What a cool woman! What a dream! They looked beautiful.]”

Check out Salma Hayek's post below:

Just last week, Madonna talked about her love for Mexican culture and Frida Kahlo. The star said, “As you know, I have a great history, a long history with Mexico. When I was a girl. I discovered Frida Kahlo. I went to the only museum that existed in Detroit, and there were Diego Rivera murals everywhere, but to be honest, I was more interested in a small picture in a corner, of a beautiful woman with her hair gathered in braids and intense eyes.”

Madonna's Celebration Tour will conclude on Saturday, May 4 with a free concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.