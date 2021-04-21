Madhuri Dixit Shows Us How To Nail The Bajre Da Sitta Trend Like A Pro

Madhuri Dixit in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene )

Highlights Madhuri has now joined the 'Bajre Da' trend

She posted a video of herself grooving to the track

"On trend with #BajreDaSitta," she wrote

Madhuri Dixit has always been a trendsetter. And in the event that the actress is hopping on the trend bandwagon a tad bit late, she makes sure she does it better than the rest. Her latest Instagram Reels is proof of this. Madhuri has now joined the 'Bajre Da' trend, and she has completely aced it. She posted a video of herself grooving to the track on the sets of her reality show 'Dance Deewane 3'. She appears to have taken the video in her green room while getting ready for the shoot.

The video starts with her listening to the song quite disinterestedly in some casual clothes. But with a quick transition, we see the diva in a glamorous avatar, swaying gracefully to the song.

The Reels is captioned as, "On trend with #BajreDaSitta." At the end of the video, Madhuri is seen in a stunning pink and peach lehenga by Amit Aggarwal. She completed her look with some pink lips, dewy makeup, and a messy bun. She complemented the look with an exquisite diamond and sapphire jewellery set as well as a matching ring.

Fans loved Madhuri's take on the hit song and showered her with love and compliments in the comment section. "QUEEN," wrote one fan, while another said that Madhuri was "beautiful as always".

Recently the actress also showed her goofy side to us through an Instagram post. On Sunday, Madhuri posted a picture of herself performing the 'kukkutasana' (cockerel pose or rooster pose). Dressed in black athleisure wear, the actress was glowing in her no-makeup look. But what stole our hearts was Madhuri's funny expression and lovely smile. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Embracing my goofy side with some yoga."

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the movie Kalank. She will appear next in Netflix's Finding Anamika opposite Sanjay Kapoor.