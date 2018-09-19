Madhuri Dixit Shares Vacation Pic With Family. Can You Guess The Location?

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene and son Ryan in Madrid. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit is making most of her me time by riding Segway on the streets of Madrid. The actress, who is currently vacationing in Spain with her family (going by her latest Instagram post), shared a picture of herself along with her husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene and her younger son Rayaan, (though her elder son Arin is missing in the picture) in which the trio can be seen posing on a Segway. The 51-year-old actress can be seen dressed in a tied up shirt, a pair of distressed denims and a red cap and we must tell you that she looks uber-cool. Madhuri shared the picture with her 9.7 million followers on Instagram and captioned the post: "That's how we roll." The picture received over 76,000 likes and comments such as "family goals" and "such a perfect family" were seen on the post.

This is the post we are talking about:

Seems like this family vacation was much needed as Madhuri Dixit was extremely busy with the shooting of dance reality show Dance Deewane, in which she features as a judge. A few months back, Madhuri who couldn't accompany her family on a vacation due to work commitments, shared a picture of her husband and kids from the holiday and wrote: "Looking at your travel pictures makes me miss you guys even more! Please don't have too much fun without me."

Check out the post here:

Apart from the dance reality show, Madhuri Dixit will be seen in Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn and she has also been roped in for Abhishek Varman's Kalank in the role that Sridevi was originally cast in.