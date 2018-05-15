'Madhuri Dixit, Hope All Your Bucket List Wishes Come True,' Tweet Celebs On Her Birthday

Karan Johar tweeted this photo of Madhuri Dixit (Courtesykaranjohar)

Highlights Madhuri Dixit celebrated her 51st birthday on Tuesday Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor wished Madhuri on her birthday "Thank you for being such an inspiration," tweeted Alia

Happy happy birthday to the one and only @MadhuriDixit.. thank you for being such an inspiration so blessed to be working with you #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 15, 2018

Thank you so much!! Looking forward to all the great things ahead, on crossing out items on my #BUCKETLIST and having a #TotalDhamaal filled year!! https://t.co/rw824kYR8v — Madhuri Madhura Sane (@MadhuriDixit) May 15, 2018

Happy birthday to the lady with the golden smile who makes a billion people smile every time she appears on screen. @MadhuriDixit .. love and respect. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 15, 2018

Birthdays are a celebrated affair for the stars and when the birthday girl is MadhuriDixit, there is no brownie points in guessing how special that is. Thegirl celebrated her 51st birthday on Tuesday and fans and her colleagues flooded social media with wishes. Her closest friends, colleagues and fans posted on the social media expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for the actress. Alia Bhatt, who is set to share the screen space with Madhuri Dixit in, wished the actress on Twitter and wrote: "Happy Happy birthday to the one and only Madhuri Dixit... thank you for being such an inspiration so blessed to be working with you."Karan Johar, who also shared a photo worth a million words, wrote: My Hum Aapke Hai Kaun moment!!!! A film I absolutely loved !!! So excited to work with these wonderful ladies again in Bucket List releasing on the 25th of May! ". Anil Kapoor, with whom Madhuri has famously co-starred in films like, made a reference to her Marathi debut Bucket List and said: " Happy birthday @MadhuriDixit!! May you have a Total Dhamaal filled day & year ahead & all your #BucketList wishes come true! Wishing you love and luck always!" Other stars like Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor also wished the actress on her birthday. Take a look at the wishes here:Madhuri Dixit is best known for having starred in films likeand the list is endless. MadhuriDixit gearing up for the release of her Marathi debut, which will also stars herco-star Renuka Shahane. S he will also star in Abhishek Varman directed Kalank with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.was to originally star Sridevi.

