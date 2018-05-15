'Madhuri Dixit, Hope All Your Bucket List Wishes Come True,' Tweet Celebs On Her Birthday

Madhuri Dixit celebrated her 51st birthday on Tuesday and fans and her colleagues flooded social media with wishes

Entertainment | Updated: May 15, 2018
Karan Johar tweeted this photo of Madhuri Dixit (Courtesykaranjohar)

New Delhi: 

Birthdays are a celebrated affair for the stars and when the birthday girl is MadhuriDixit, there is no brownie points in guessing how special that is. The Dhak Dhak girl celebrated her 51st birthday on Tuesday and fans and her colleagues flooded social media with wishes. Her closest friends, colleagues and fans posted on the social media expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for the actress. Alia Bhatt, who is set to share the screen space with Madhuri Dixit in Kalank, wished the actress on Twitter and wrote: "Happy Happy birthday to the one and only Madhuri Dixit... thank you for being such an inspiration so blessed to be working with you."

Karan Johar, who also shared a photo worth a million words, wrote: My Hum Aapke Hai Kaun moment!!!! A film I absolutely loved !!! So excited to work with these wonderful ladies again in Bucket List releasing on the 25th of May! ". Anil Kapoor, with whom Madhuri has famously co-starred in films likeTezaab, Pukar, made a reference to her Marathi debut Bucket List and said: " Happy birthday @MadhuriDixit!! May you have a Total Dhamaal filled day & year ahead & all your #BucketList wishes come true! Wishing you love and luck always!"

Other stars like Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor also wished the actress on her birthday. Take a look at the wishes here:
 
 
 

Madhuri Dixit is best known for having starred in films like Tezaab, Devdas, Pukar, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and the list is endless. MadhuriDixit gearing up for the release of her Marathi debut Bucket List, which will also stars her Hum Aapke Hain Kaun co-star Renuka Shahane. She will also star in Abhishek Varman directed Kalank with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Kalank was to originally star Sridevi.



