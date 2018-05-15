'Madhuri Dixit, Hope All Your Bucket List Wishes Come True,' Tweet Celebs On Her Birthday

Highlights
- Madhuri Dixit celebrated her 51st birthday on Tuesday
- Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor wished Madhuri on her birthday
- "Thank you for being such an inspiration," tweeted Alia
Karan Johar, who also shared a photo worth a million words, wrote: My Hum Aapke Hai Kaun moment!!!! A film I absolutely loved !!! So excited to work with these wonderful ladies again in Bucket List releasing on the 25th of May! ". Anil Kapoor, with whom Madhuri has famously co-starred in films likeTezaab, Pukar, made a reference to her Marathi debut Bucket List and said: " Happy birthday @MadhuriDixit!! May you have a Total Dhamaal filled day & year ahead & all your #BucketList wishes come true! Wishing you love and luck always!"
Happy happy birthday to the one and only @MadhuriDixit.. thank you for being such an inspiration so blessed to be working with you #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 15, 2018
Thank you so much!! Looking forward to all the great things ahead, on crossing out items on my #BUCKETLIST and having a #TotalDhamaal filled year!! https://t.co/rw824kYR8v— Madhuri Madhura Sane (@MadhuriDixit) May 15, 2018
Happy birthday to the lady with the golden smile who makes a billion people smile every time she appears on screen. @MadhuriDixit .. love and respect.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 15, 2018
Madhuri Dixit is best known for having starred in films like Tezaab, Devdas, Pukar, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and the list is endless. MadhuriDixit gearing up for the release of her Marathi debut Bucket List, which will also stars her Hum Aapke Hain Kaun co-star Renuka Shahane. She will also star in Abhishek Varman directed Kalank with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Kalank was to originally star Sridevi.
