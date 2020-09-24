Madhuri Dixit Bookmarks One Of Her Favourite Pages From Her Travel Diaries

Madhuri Dixit shared this image. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit has a stock full of throwback pictures, just perfect to satiate her wanderlust (to some degree). Making the best use of throwback Thursday, she shared a picture from a vacation, where she was accompanied by her family. When and where, she didn't reveal but the picture is postcard-worthy for sure. In the picture, the 53-year-old actress can be seen with her husband Shriram Nene and their kids Arin and Ryan Nene. The family of four can be seen happily posing for the picture perfect selfie. Madhuri Dixit captioned the post: "Time with family is the time well spent." She added the hashtag #ThowbackToFamilyTrip.

Madhuri Dixit, who is currently staying in Mumbai with her family, frequently shares a series of posts titled "Experiences Over Things," as a part of which, she takes up new activities like cooking, gardening and shares videos from her experiences. A few days ago, she posted a video from her kitchen garden prep session and wrote: "Setting up my kitchen garden together with the family. Never stop trying your hand at something new and interesting."

Earlier this month, Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene posted a picture from their cooking session together and he wrote: "All's good when you are cooking together."

Madhuri Dixit will soon be making her debut in the digital world with Netflix's upcoming series, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The actress has previously collaborated with Netflix for a Marathi drama titled 15th August, which was her debut project as a producer.