Madhubala's Biopic Is In The Works. Darlings Director Jasmeet K Reen To Helm The Film

After months of speculation, it was announced on Friday that a film depicting the life of legendary actor Madhubala is in the works. Filmmaker Jasmeet K Reen, renowned for directing the acclaimed film Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma will helm the project. The producers, Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts Pvt. Ltd, made the announcement, with co-production by Madhubala's sisters Madhur Brij Bhushan and Arvind Kumar Malviya under the banner Madhubala Ventures. Captioning the post on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Exciting News! We're thrilled to announce our upcoming film honouring the legendary Madhubala, the epitome of grace and talent. Get ready to delve into the timeless charm and captivating story of one of Bollywood's most iconic stars. Stay tuned for updates! #MadhubalaFilm #BollywoodLegend #ComingSoon."

This announcement follows reports that fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also developing a film on Madhubala, with Kriti Sanon rumoured to be the lead. In October 2022, Madhubala's sister Madhur Brij Bhushan firmly denied the existence of any other film project, stating that there would be "only one" Madhubala biopic, backed by her and her team. "The idea is to not hurt anyone's sentiments (through the said biopic) but we will showcase several unknown facets of Madhu Apa's life which aren't out in public. The film shall also put a number of misnomers/inaccuracies about her life to rest. Makers of Apa's biopic backed by me will have all the creative freedom to put out her life in a truthful and honest manner," Bhushan told Pinkvilla.

During her two-decade-long career, Madhubala featured in approximately 60 movies and was reputed as one of the highest-earning actresses of her time. Dubbed the Venus of Indian Cinema, Madhubala was celebrated for her beauty and performances in films like Mr and Mrs 55, Half Ticket, Mughal-e-Azam, Mahal, and Badal, among others. Casting details for the Madhubala biopic are yet to be announced, but the film is expected to begin production this summer.