Gyeongseong Creature Actress Han So Hee Dating Reply 1998 Star Ryu Jun Yeol? Agency Issues Statement

Dating rumours have swirled around My Name star Han So Hee and actor Ryu Jun Yeol after they were spotted together in Hawaii. Both actors' agencies responded to the reports with brief statements, neither confirming nor denying the relationship, but highlighting the need to respect the artists' privacy. This speculation arose months after Ryu Jun Yeol's split from Hyeri in November 2023, following a seven-year relationship. On March 15, a surprising post surfaced on a Korean forum, alleging that Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol were seen together at a hotel pool in Hawaii, appearing quite close and openly displaying affection. As per a report in Herald Pop, witnesses observed the two openly indulging in PDA.

The post mentioned, "A top Korean actress and a male actor are flirting," and referenced the K-dramas I Know But (Nevertheless) and Reply 1988. Subsequently, both actors' agencies released statements addressing the situation. C-JeS Studio, representing Ryu Jun Yeol, stated, "This is our actor's personal vacation for his photography work. We request that everyone respect his privacy. We will not address the eyewitness reports as they pertain to his personal life." Han So Hee's agency, 9ATO Entertainment, commented, "We can confirm that Han So Hee is on her first personal vacation since her debut, accompanied by her friends. Beyond that, her personal life is private, and we appreciate your understanding."

Earlier on March 6, news emerged that the actors Han So Hee and actor Ryu Jun Yeol were all set to star in director Han Jae Rim's adaptation of the webtoon Delusion. Both actors confirmed receiving offers and were reviewing them, according to their respective agencies. The webtoon, set in 1935 Gyeongseong and 1800s Shanghai, is a mystery thriller revolving around artist Yun Iho's commission to paint a portrait of the enigmatic woman Song Jeong Hwa, leading to a series of intriguing events at her hotel.