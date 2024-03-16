A Day After Denying Dating Rumours, Han So Hee And Ryu Jun Yeol Confirm Relationship

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: cleidrama)

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol confirmed they are dating just a day after their agencies denied the rumours. The dating rumours sparked after the news of the couple vacationing together in Hawaii went viral. While Ryu Jun Yeol's agency confirmed his presence in Hawaii but remained silent on the dating rumours, Han So Hee's agency initially denied the reports, stating she was on vacation with close friends. The plot thickened when Hyeri, who dated Ryu Jun Yeol for seven years before their breakup last November, posted a cryptic Instagram Story. Sharing a photo of a vacation spot, she wrote, "This is funny." Soon after, Han So Hee posted a photo of a dog holding a knife with a lengthy caption addressing the situation. She denied leading anyone on, expressing disinterest in individuals with "significant others", and stated that her only focus is on her "career". In response to Hyeri's post, she added, "I also find this funny."

Taking a dig at Hyeri's post, Han So Hee wrote, " “Explain this situation… I don't like people who have a significant other, I don't lead them on while saying we're just friends, I don't take an interest in them, I don't develop a relationship with them, and I don't get in the way of other people's relationships. I like the program ‘EXchange,' but there's nothing like that in my life.” [The literal Korean title of the dating show EXchange is 'transfer love'—a phrase that means moving onto a new relationship before ending your last one.]

Ryu Jun Yeol's side, ♥ Han So Hee, acknowledges relationship.. "Recently confirmed feelings" [Official]



The agency further stated, "Ryu Jun Yeol has been confirming good feelings with Han So Hee since earlier this year and has been having meetings with her. Ryu Jun Yeol got to… https://t.co/Yx5K7PlzNNpic.twitter.com/4WwU94D1J1 — Sofie (@adoring_sohee) March 16, 2024

On Saturday, Han So Hee confirmed the dating rumours and apologised for her "petty behaviour" towards Hyeri. An excerpt from her long note read, "First, it's true that we are in a relationship with positive feelings. However, I hope that people will not use the word “transfer.” It's true that we met through the exhibition, but I went there through a friend who's a photographer with the goal of viewing the exhibition, and because I'd heard the news that we might be doing a project together, I wound up saying hello. Second, when we exchanged feelings for one another, it was already the beginning of 2024, and his breakup with that person was already wrapped up in early 2023. I heard that news articles about the breakup came out in November. Based on this fact, I confirmed my own feelings, and I kept going with the relationship."

"Third, my pathetic Instagram story. It's true, it was pathetic and lame. I should have just stayed still, but even though I didn't want to see rumors and claims that I started dating [Ryu Jun Yeol] before his breakup, I still saw and heard them, so I temporarily lost all reason and behaved rudely. I will apologize to that person [Hyeri] regarding this fact, and I sincerely apologize to you all for not reacting wisely. Because I acted based on my emotions rather than rational thinking, I acknowledge that this is completely my fault, regardless of my reasons," the caption read.