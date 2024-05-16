Madhoo On Playing Cricket Under Amitabh Bachchan's Captaincy: 'He Picked Me Up And Did A Victory Lap'

Image instagrammed by Madhoo. (courtesy: Madhoo)

Roja actor Madhoo recently shared an incident about bygone days when Amitabh Bachchan "did a victory lap" with her in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble. Madhoo played a charity cricket match between celebrities and cricketers under Amitabh Bachchan's captaincy. Recalling the days, Madhoo told Bollywood Bubble, "I was playing in Bachchan saab's team, he was our captain and I was one of the players. That stadium in Hyderabad, there were so many people, some 50,000 or 5,000 people and the claps were resounding."

Madhoo also managed to score two runs and she bagged the last wicket which ensured the win. Recalling that episode, Madhoo said, "Then I heard the claps of those thousands of people. I never heard that as an actor but I felt that." Talking about how Amitabh Bachchan celebrated the win she said, "Amit ji picked me up and did a victory lap."

In an earlier interview with Zoom, Madhu divulged how her relationship with Hema Malini helped her to gain respect in the industry. ICYDK, Madhoo is Hema Malini's cousin and Juhi Chawla married her (Madhoo's) husband's cousin. However, more than Juhi Chawla, Hema Malini has an impact on Madhoo's life and professional choices. Madhoo told Zoom, "I am Hema ji's cousin and Juhi ji my sister-in-law married to my husband's cousin. We are a family of actors. But, Juhi ji came into my life much later as a family member, only after I got married. And when I got married, I had kind of left the industry. So her being in the family, emotionally, or mentally, or physically, did not affect me. But me coming from Hema ji's family had an impact and only good impact. The thing is, coming from the home of an artist of Hema ji's stature gave me a lot of dignity."

Madhoo was last seen in Eagle. It's a Telugu film directed by Karthik Gattamnen. It featured Ravi Teja in the titular role alongside Navdeep, Vinay Rai, Anupama Parameswaran and Kavya Thapar.