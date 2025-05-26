<i>Maa</i> New Poster: Kajol Battles Evil As A Fearless Mother

Kajol recently unveiled a fierce new look for her upcoming film Maa, where she plays a warrior determined to protect her loved one from a dark force.

The actress shared the film's poster on Instagram, revealing a dramatic scene with a stormy backdrop and a bolt of lightning.

At the centre of the poster, Kajol is seen confronting a monstrous figure with glowing red eyes and charred skin. She appears wounded, with blood on her forehead, and is shown screaming at the demon. The tagline reads: Rakshak Bhakshak aur Maa.

Kajol captioned the post: "Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA. The protector. The destroyer. Trailer drops in 4 days."

Maa is directed by Vishal Furia, known for Chhorii and Chhorii 2, and is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. The film reportedly stars Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy and Jitin Gulati alongside Kajol.

Earlier, Kajol had hinted that Maa is connected to her husband Ajay Devgn's film Shaitaan, suggesting it may be part of an expanding cinematic universe. The story follows a mother who will go to any lengths to protect her daughter from evil. Further details about the project are yet to be revealed.

Kajol will also appear in Maharagni: Queen of Queens, an action thriller directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati. The film features Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam. It explores the story of a mother and daughter.

The film marks Kajol and Prabhu Deva's reunion after nearly three decades, their last collaboration being the 1997 film Minsara Kanavu. It also marks Prabhu Deva's return to acting after focusing on direction in recent years.

Queen of Queens is a revenge drama that follows Maya, a woman on a mission. Kajol plays a strong, action-oriented character, which is a departure from her usual roles.