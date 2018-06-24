Lust Stories - Karan Johar Upsets The Mangeshkars After Lata's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... Song Plays In Masturbation Scene: Reports The Mangeshkars are reportedly upset with Karan Johar for zeroing in the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... for a masturbation scene

Share EMAIL PRINT Kiara Advani in a still from Lust Stories (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Karan Johar directed one of the four short films in Lust Stories Karan's film features at the end of the four-story feature film Kiara Advani plays the protagonist in the Karan Johar-directed story didi's immortal song in such an embarrassing situation?" Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... for a masturbation scene featuring Kiara Advani Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.... He said it was a dream come true. Why turn the dream song into a nightmare now?"



2001's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... was Karan Johar's second movie as a director and had an ensemble cast comprising Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... is often cited as an example of one of Bollywood's favourite family dramas.



Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar is unaware of the implementation of her song in Lust Stories. "At her age we don't want to expose her to this kind of ugly desecration of her song. But we (Mangeshkars) wonder why he needed to use a Bhajan-like song sung in the most revered voice of Asia to show his heroine in an orgasmic state. He could have used any other song," the source added in his statement to Bollywood Hungama.



Meanwhile, earlier this month, Veere Di Wedding,



About a similar scene featuring in Lust Stories, this is what Karan had to say: "More power to those girls who accepted these roles and more power to the filmmaker who made this film. We are talking about this in an open forum suddenly."



Lust Stories is an anthology film comprising four short stories directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar. In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen writes: "Lust Stories - a Netflix film directed by Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap - features ladies who stubbornly and strikingly hold the reins."







Lust Stories released exclusively on Netflix on June 15.





"Why? Why did Karan Johar use Lata's immortal song in such an embarrassing situation?" Bollywood Hungama quoted a representative of Lata Mangeshkar's family as saying recently. The Mangeshkar's are reportedly upset with Karan Johar for zeroing in the title track offor a masturbation scene featuring Kiara Advani in Lust Stories . Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the source close to the Mangeshkars said: "I still remember how ecstatic Karan was when Didi had recorded the song for. He said it was a dream come true. Why turn the dream song into a nightmare now?"2001'swas Karan Johar's second movie as a director and had an ensemble cast comprising Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.is often cited as an example of one of Bollywood's favourite family dramas.Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar is unaware of the implementation of her song in. "At her age we don't want to expose her to this kind of ugly desecration of her song. But we (Mangeshkars) wonder why he needed to use a Bhajan-like song sung in the most revered voice of Asia to show his heroine in an orgasmic state. He could have used any other song," the source added in his statement to Bollywood Hungama.Meanwhile, earlier this month, Swara Bhasker was subjected to brutal trolling for her masturbation scene in an issue which was addressed by Karan Johar rather boldly. Speaking to NDTV in an interview, he said: "The much talked about masturbation scene in VDW has opened up a forum of conversation. There are all kinds, of course, like trolls, bad, ridiculous views, and some completely regressive perspectives but the fact is that suddenly we are talking about masturbation and let's say that that's a great thing. So for people out there who feel the concept only is blasphemous now are suddenly talking about it through a mainstream film."About a similar scene featuring in, this is what Karan had to say: "More power to those girls who accepted these roles and more power to the filmmaker who made this film. We are talking about this in an open forum suddenly."is an anthology film comprising four short stories directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar. In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen writes: "Lust Stories - a Netflix film directed by Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap - features ladies who stubbornly and strikingly hold the reins."released exclusively on Netflix on June 15. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter