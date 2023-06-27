Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah's Handbook On How To Enjoy The Film - 'Don't Panic And Pause'

Tamannaah in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

Tamannaah, who features in Netflix's upcoming anthology film Lust Stories 2, shared her handbook of how to enjoy the film. For starters, "don't panic and pause" (her words). In a new promo video, shared by Netflix India titled 'Tamannaah Teaches You How To Enjoy Lust Stories,' the actress shares her inputs. The promo video begins with a sequence of Tamannaah and Vijay kissing in the film. The video is then paused and Tamannaah says, "Listen, if someone enters the room, don't panic and pause Lust Stories 2." Tamannaah adds that there is a lot more to the film than just lust. She says, "It has more than just lust - it has drama, it has romance, it has action, it has mother's love, grandma's love, ex's love, maid's love."

What's in a name? Don't let the title fool you, the actress explains. She says, "Don't be fooled by the name. Show it to everyone. What will happen? Will there be a storm? Will the sky fall? Will the Wi-Fi shut down? No right?" Her final thoughts, "Just relax and enjoy Lust Stories 2 on Netflix."

Check out the new promo of Lust Stories 2 here:

Sharing the new promo video, Tamannaah tweeted, "Maa ka, dadi ka, ex ka... sabka pyaar lekar aa rahe hain hum with Lust Stories 2. Coming to Netflix India on 29th June! #LustStories2OnNetflix."

Maa ka, dadi ka, ex ka... sabka pyaar lekar aa rahe hai hum with #LustStories2

Coming to @NetflixIndia , on 29th June! #LustStories2OnNetflixpic.twitter.com/cSlz3yycvv — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 27, 2023

Lust Stories 2 is an anthology of four stories directed by ace directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. Wait it gets better, the cast includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra.