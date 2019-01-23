Luka Chuppi Poster Gives Us A Peek Into Kartik Aaryan And Kriti Sanon's Secret Romance

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Highlights Luka Chuppi has been directed by Laxman Utekar The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana The film will release on March 1, 2019

The first look of Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi was shared on social media on Wednesday morning and the poster perfectly encapsulates the essence of the film's title. The poster features the film's lead pair Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, who can be seen putting a finger on each other's lips, while Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Vinay Pathak can be see peeping from a door. In the poster, Kartik and Kriti can be seen holding a garland and a pagdi in their hands. We wonder, if the film will focus on Kartik and Kriti's secret romance or something else? Seems like we'll have to wait till Thursday to get the answers to the question, for that's when the film's trailer will be out.

Kartik Aaryan who plays the lead role in the film, shared the film's poster on his Instagram profile on Wednesday along with the reminder that the film's trailer will release tomorrow. He wrote: Pakde jayenge ya denge sabko chakma? Presenting the first poster of Luka Chuppi. Trailer out tomorrow," wrote Kartik Aaryan.

Take a look at the film's poster here:

Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy, which has been directed by Laxman Utekar and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The film went on floors in August last year and it has extensively been shot in Mathura and Gwalior. Kartik Aaryan plays a TV reporter in the film while details about Kriti Sanon's character have been kept under wraps.

Lukka Chuppi is slated to release on March 1, 2019.