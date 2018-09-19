Kartik Aaryan Wraps Final Schedule Of Luka Chuppi, Thanks Crew For The 'Fun-Filled Ride'

Kartik Aaryan with Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon (Courtesy kartikaaryan)

Highlights "It was fun working with Pankaj Tripathi sir, Aparshakti," wrote Kartik Kartik had been shooting for Luka Chuppi in his hometown Gwalior Kriti Sanon plays Kartik's love interest in the film

Kartik Aaryan concluded shooting for the final schedule of Luka Chuppi recently. The 29-year-old actor posted a heartfelt note on Instagram thanking his co-stars and the crew with several pictures from the sets of the film. "And it's a wrap! This journey was such a fun-filled ride, feels like it got over in the blink of an eye. Thank you to the calm and composed Laxman Utekar sir. Amazingly talented co-star Kriti Sanon. My bade dil vala producer Dinesh Vijan. It was fun working with Pankaj Tripathi sir, Aparshakti Khurana and the entire team. Got to learn so much from all of you," Kartik wrote. Team Luka Chuppi was shooting the last leg of the film in Mathura.

A part of Luka Chuppi was shot in Kartik Aaryan's hometown Gwalior. The actor kept his fans updated with frequent posts from the sets of the film.

Take a look at the photos and videos shared by Kartik Aaryan.

Kriti Sanon, who plays Kartik Aaryan's love interest in the film, wrapped shooting for Luka Chuppi last week. "And it's a wrap for me for Luka Chuppi! A fabulous script, a new character and a bunch of lovely, super talented and warm people who made this journey so special! Laxman Utekar sir, Kartik Aaryan, thank you for making this ride so memorable! Going to miss you all," she wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Laxman Utekar,Luka Chuppi went on floors in August. In the film, Kartik Aaryan features as a TV reporter while Kriti Sanon plays a strong-willed woman, who completes her education in Delhi and returns to her hometown Mathura with a mission. Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana will play pivotal roles in the film.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the critically-acclaimed film Bareilly Ki Barfi and appeared in a special song sequence in Stree recently. Kriti Sanon has Arjun Patiala, Panipat and Housefull 4 in the line-up.

So far, it has been a wonderful year for Kartik Aaryan, who started 2018 with blockbuster film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Kartik has been reportedly approached for the third installment of Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's untitled next.