Lucky Ali Reveals Why Hrithik Roshan Did Not Want To Sing <i>Ek Pal Ka Jeena</i>

Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai had released on January 14, 2000, and it marked the big Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan along with Ameesha Patel. The film was a massive success, it completed 25 years recently.

The film was also raved about for its spectacular music album. The songs are still loved as much today, as it did back then.

Lucky Ali had given the vocals for the popular track Ek Pal Ka Jeena, the song also showcased Hrithik Roshan's impressive dance skills.

The singer was recently having a session at the 18th edition of Kathakar International Storyteller Festival, which turned into a mini-concert. He sang his iconic songs Ek Pal Ka Jeena and O Sanam.

Ali spoke about the recording session for Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai.

He said, "Raju bhai (Rajesh Roshan, music director) was my senior. While recording it, there were these lyrics 'honthon pe pyaas hai, milne ki aas hai', I told Hrithik 'You are going to sing 'aas hai' on screen? People would laugh', then Hrithik went to his father (Rakesh Roshan, director)."

He added, "Hrithik told his father, 'Papa I don't want to sing 'aas' on screen!', Rakesh said to me 'arre kya bol aur sikha raha hai isko?' "

Lucky Ali was asked about his recent favourites, and if there is any song he would love to lend his voice to.

The ace musician said, "I am so sorry, you are not going to believe this, but I don't listen to music. It's internal. Sometimes I listen to artists, though."

Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai was re-released in theatres on January 10, 2025, to celebrate Hrithik Roshan completing 25 years at the movies.