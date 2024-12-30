Hrithik Roshan's Debut Film <i>Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai</i> To Re-Release On His Birthday

For all Hrithik Roshan fans out there, we have some amazing news in store for you. His debut film — Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai — will re-release in cinemas on Friday, January 10. FYI: The actor will turn 51 this year.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai also featured Ameesha Patel in the lead role. The film was directed by Rakesh Roshan.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai will re-release in cinemas on Friday, January 10, that is, the same week as its original release date. Mr Rakesh Roshan recently re-released his other cult film, Karan Arjun (1995), and yet again, he has decided not to leave any stone unturned. The prints have been re-mastered so that the film looks like a new product.”

The source added, “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai continues to remain relevant due to its subject, super-hit music, mass appeal and also of course because it made Hrithik Roshan the heartthrob of the nation."

"He has a huge following among youngsters, many of whom were too young or were not even born when the film arrived in cinemas back then. This is a golden opportunity for them to see this film in theatres and shake their leg to Ik Pal Ka Jeena and other hit tracks of the film in the cinema hall, as is the trend nowadays!" the source further added.

Highlighting the significance of January 10, the source continued, “January 10 is also a perfect date as it's the birthday of Hrithik Roshan. Hence, this amounts to double celebration. Also, their much-awaited documentary The Roshans will premiere on Netflix on January 17. In short, it'll be a month of jubilation for the Roshan family.”

The Roshans, a docu-series, will premiere on Netflix. It will focus on the “chronicles the trials and triumphs of Bollywood's iconic Roshan family — musician Roshan Lal Nagrath, Rajesh, Rakesh and Hrithik.”

At the time of announcing the project, Netflix said, “A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema. Watch The Roshans, coming soon, only on Netflix.”

The Roshans is jointly produced by Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan. It will be directed by Shashi Ranjan.