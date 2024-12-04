<i>The Roshans</i> First Look: A Glorious Lookback At Rakesh, Rajesh And Hrithik Roshan's Legacy

Rakesh Roshan, who previously played Hrithik Roshan's on-screen father in Koi...Mil Gaya, is now all set to share screen space with his son in the Netflix docu-series Roshan Family. The series will feature candid interviews with industry peers, friends, and colleagues who will offer their perspectives on the Roshans' legacy. Directed by Shashi Ranjan, the show will explore the history of the Roshan family, starting with the father, the musical genius Roshan Lal Nagrath, his sons, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and composer Rajesh Roshan, as well as Rakesh's son, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.

Netflix announced the project via an Instagram post on Wednesday and shared a poster from the series. The monochrome image featured Hrithik, Rakesh and Rajesh dressed in black suits, standing in the backdrop of a picture of Roshan Lal Nagrath. The note attached to the post read, “A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema. Watch The Roshans, coming soon, only on Netflix.”

Reacting to the announcement, the Roshan family issued a joint statement and said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Netflix and share previously untold stories that shaped our lives. The platform allows us to reach viewers from across the globe, and it's an honour to showcase our journey to the audience.”

Director Shashi Ranjan also shared his experience working on the project and said, "Directing this docu-series has been an incredibly rewarding journey. Being invited into the Roshan family's world and entrusted with their legacy is a privilege I am grateful for. It is an honor to bring their story of creativity, courage, and commitment to the world, and having Netflix house the legendary movie family's stories was undoubtedly the only way to go."

Roshan Family is jointly produced by Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan. The release date of the docu-series hasn't been revealed yet.