Lovestruck Aadar Jain's Favourite Emoji For Tara Sutaria's Pic

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are all things cute - the new couple on the block often trend for their social media exchanges and this story is about one such. The Student Of The Year 2 actress recently had a photoshoot for a magazine cover, a glimpse of which she shared on Instagram on Thursday. Tara Sutaria's caption reveals that she felt like a unicorn in sparkling white and needless to say, her stunning look sent Instagram into a meltdown. To put it simply, Tara Sutaria's post stole our hearts, especially her boyfriend Aadar Jain's. Lovestruck Aadar Jain reacted to Tara Sutaria's photo with the heart-eyed emojis - not one but three.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain also often set off mush alert with their comments on each other's post. Last month, the couple had this sultry conversation over a black and white photo of the Heropanti actress.

Last year, Tara and Aadar shared adorable Instagram posts for each other on their respective birthdays. "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours!" Tara wrote in her post for Aadar while on Tara's birthday, Aadar addressed her as "Principessa." Here are the posts:

Aadar Jain stepped into Bollywood with 2017 with Qaidi Band and was last seen in his recent release Hello Charlie. Aadar Jain also worked as an Assistant Director for Karan Johar's 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In terms of work, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. A former Disney star, Tara Sutaria has featured in films such as Marjaavaan and Tadap.