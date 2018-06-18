Loveratri: Aayush Sharma Overwhelmed By Response To Film's Teaser Loveratri is a love story set against the backdrop of Navratri

Share EMAIL PRINT Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma in a still from the teaser of Loveratri. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Loveratri teaser has over 8 million views on YouTube Salman Khan did the voice-over for the teaser of Loveratri Loveratri will release on October 5 Loveratri is receiving, reports news agency IANS. Aayush, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film, told IANS: "I am overwhelmed by the reactions pouring in for the teaser. There is nothing more empowering than to be appreciated for your hard work and effort." The teaser of Loveratri was released by the film's producer and Aayush's brother-in-law Kitna accha hai. Sabko bahut bahut pyaar. My love and hugs to the babies." The teaser of Loveratri is also attached to the print of Race 3.



Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

Kitna accha hai. Sabko bahut bahut pyaar. My love and hugs to the babies. https://t.co/W77sSkTz83 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2018



. It begins with Salman Khan's voice-over. Apart from Aayush Sharma, the film also features new comer Warina Hussain, who has been a part of many commercials. The film also stars television actors Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor.



Watch the teaser of Loveratri here:







Loveratri is a love story set against the backdrop of the Navrartri and has extensively been shot in Gujarat and London. Directed by debutant Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri will open in theatres on October 5.



Aayush Sharma married Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014 and they are parents to a son named Ahil.



(With inputs from IANS)



