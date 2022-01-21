Loved Succession? 5 Similar Shows To Binge Watch This Weekend

Highlights Succession is an American comedy-drama

The series is created by Jesse Armstrong

If you loved Succession, here are 5 similar shows that you can also watch

Admit it or not but we all love drama. And, when it plays out on screen with a generous dose of wealth, vanity and humour, it often makes for a lethal combination. And, Succession is a series that embodies this chaos in the best way possible. The dynasty in Successioncan be described as dysfunctional at best, peppered with copious amounts of money, politics and power. Using humour as a device to look at the power struggles within the family of one of the world's largest (fictional) media conglomerates, Succession follows Logan Roy and his brood and enjoys a loyal following across the world.

If you are a fan of Succession, you have come to the right stop. We have a list of five shows that we bet you will enjoy.

1.Empire – Disney + Hotstar

Empire [not to be confused with The Empire, the historical show on the same platform] is what you get when Succession meets the world of hip-hop. Much like Succession, Empire too deals with the power tussles that come with legacy and an incredible amount of generational wealth. The series revolves around a family feuding to gain control of the fictional hip hop music and entertainment company Empire Entertainment.

2.Dynasty – Netflix

Much like Succession, this series also places the spotlight on familial power tussles. But this time, instead of one family, there are two feuding families, the Carringtons and the Colbys. The show is a reboot of an eponymous show from the 80s. With strong women characters, Dynasty is a must-watch.

3.Downton Abbey – Netflix

As you may have gathered, generational wealth is a recurring theme in many of these shows. But what happens when an aristocratic family finds itself staring at insurmountable changes to their social hierarchy and lives in the wake of socio-political changes. The show, famed for its stellar cast and incredible storyline, follows the Crawley family and their domestic servants as they come to terms with new realities in the post-Edwardian era.

4.Big Little Lies – Disney + Hotstar

Five women in a sleepy town – each with dark secrets of their own – are thrown together all thanks to a murder. The events that lead up to the murder hold damaging facts about each of the characters, capable of casting a permanent shadow on their carefully curated, affluent lives. Watch it for some amazing performances and stellar storytelling.

5.Ozark – Netflix

A financial adviser and his family find themselves in a web of deceit, danger and treachery as he is forced to launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss. As the couple find themselves embroiled in one financial crime after another, they are also faced with the challenges of parenting.

Tell us your pick from the list.