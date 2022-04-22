Weekend Binge: 5 Films To Watch If You Are A Shahid Kapoor Fan

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Haider. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey has hit theatres on Friday, April 22. After a long delay due to the pandemic, the much-awaited sports drama is here. And, no one can, literally, no one can keep calm. Be it Shahid's wife Mira Kapoor or brother, actor Ishaan Khatter, celebrities are making a bee-line to give a shout out to Team Jersey. The plot revolves around Shahid's Arjun Talwar, a cricketer who decides to follow his passion after a long hiatus. It links the protagonist's desire to revive his career to his son's dream. Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and veteran actor, Shahid Kapoor's dad Pankaj Kapur. Now, that's a good set of reasons for us to watch the film, right? And if you cannot get enough of Shahid Kapoor this weekend, you can also binge-watch these films by the actor.

1. Haider - Netflix

Every Shahid Kapoor fan must watch this film for the actor's stellar performance. We have loved Vishal Bhardwaj's rendition of Shakespeare's Hamlet for several reasons. Shahid Kapoor is definitely one of them.



2. Padmaavat - Amazon Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor played the role of a brave Rajput king in this period drama. His performance stood out alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the superhit film.

3. Jab We Met - Amazon Prime Video

You should really lose no opportunity to re-watch Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in this iconic Imtiaz Ali romantic comedy.

4. Udta Punjab - Zee 5

Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a rockstar who is embroiled in a drug case. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.



5. Kabir Singh – Netflix

The Bollywood remake of Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy became a milestone in Shahid Kapoor's career, despite the debates around the messaging of the film. Dealing with the love life of a doctor, Kabir Singh, is one of the actor's finest performances.

Check out these Shahid Kapoor films if you want to binge-watch some of the actor's best performances.