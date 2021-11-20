'Love You Eternally': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Emotional Note On Her Father's Birth Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted this (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Saturday morning, shared on her Instagram account, an emotional post of her late father Krishnaraj Rai on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Krishnaraj Rai died due to cancer in March 2017. Remembering her father, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared a note along with the photograph that read: "Happy birthday my dearest darling Daddy- ajjaa, love you eternally." Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband also dropped a heart emoji on her post. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan frequently posts pictures with her family.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her daughter Aaradhya's birthday in Maldives along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. Sharing on Instagram, the actress wrote: " My angel Aaradhya is 10. You are the reason I breathe my darling Aaradhya. You are my life, my soul I love you unconditionally." The family was all dressed up in pink as they celebrated their daughter Aaradhya's birthday.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be reuniting with Mani Ratnam for their next, Ponniyin Selvan where she will be seen playing a double. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Bob Biswas which will also star Chitrangda Singh in a key role. The film is now trending over social media platforms. It will be released on the OTT platform. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Dasvi co-starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles.