Viral Pic Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek And Aaradhya With A Fan

The Bachchans with a fan.(courtesy: queen.82.queen.bachchan)

Highlights The picture happens to be from Maldives

It has been shared by several fan pages

The picture is trending big time

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are trending for a picture which features them posing along with a fan. The photograph happens to be from the couple's latest vacation in Maldives. The star couple flew to the island nation for their daughter Aaradhya's birthday celebrations. They returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. The viral picture has been curated by several fan pages dedicated to the star couple on social media. The picture features the family of three happily posing with a fan. Glimpses from their Maldives vacation were shared by Abhishek and Aishwarya on their Instagram profiles.

Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Here are some pictures from their Maldives stay:

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The star couple will reportedly be seen sharing screen space in the Anurag Kashyap-produced Gulab Jamun. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. She was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. The actress also walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week last month.