'Love You': Alia Bhatt's Special Wish For Neetu Kapoor Is As Sweet As Birthday Cake

Happy birthday, Neetu Kapoor! Last night, the Kapoors had a blast at Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations, glimpses of which have been shared by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Instagram. After the celebrations began with an early birthday party, Neetu Kapoor's birthday was made extra special with a greeting from none other than Alia Bhatt. For those living under a rock, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor's son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, are dating. Sharing an Instagram story on Neetu Kapoor's 63rd birthday, Alia Bhatt dedicated this sweetest message: "Happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) and warmest of them all. Love you, Neetu Kapoor."

For her birthday greeting to Neetu Kapoor, Alia picked a throwback photo from one of their past family gatherings, which also stars Ranbir, Riddhima and her daughter Samara. Here, take a look:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

At Neetu Kapoor's birthday party last night, Alia Bhatt was Ranbir Kapoor's plus one. In photos shared by Riddhima, Alia can be seen hanging out with members of the Kapoor family - apart from Riddhima and Ranbir, the fam-jam was also attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, her daughter Samiera Kapoor, and Kareena and Karisma's parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor. Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni, their daughter Samara. Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra were also there.

Screenshot of Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram story.

In terms of films, Alia Bhatt co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie Brahmastra. Her line-up of films also includes SS Rajamouli's much talked about RRR, in which she works with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. RRR marks Alia Bhatt's south cinema debut. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi casts Alia Bhatt as a mafia queen. Alia Bhatt is currently busy with Darlings, which is also her debut film as a producer.