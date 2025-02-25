<i>Love & War</i>: Alia Bhatt's Birthday Post For Sanjay Leela Bhansali With Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next is Love & War with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Fans are ecstatic to witness three powerhouse performers under the guidance of one of the most celebrated directors.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his 62nd birthday last night, the Love & War cast were seen arriving in style to celebrate.

Vicky Kaushal kept it casual with his attire, whereas Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped up their style game in chic outfits.

Earlier today, Alia Bhatt took to social media, to share a lovely picture of the Love & War trio with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The second image in the carousel sees Vicky cutting a piece of the cake.

Alia captioned the post, "A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director. Happy Birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too), & lastly many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09, absolutely smashing the box office with Chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over ... back to shoot."

Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava has been wreaking box office records with its stupendous collection.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina. Ranbir Kapoor's last blockbuster was Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have just retuned from the latter's cousin Aadar Jain's wedding with Alekha Advani. The power couple were seen arriving hand-in-hand at various festivities with the Kapoor clan.

Last evening, as Alia and Ranbir headed to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday celebrations, fans couldn't get enough of how lovely and in love, they looked together.