Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Dibakar Banerjee's Film Is At ₹ 0.27 Crore And Counting

A still from the film's trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ekta Kapoor's Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2) minted ₹ 0.12 crore at the domestic box office on day 2, as per Sacnilk. With this, the film's total collection now stands at ₹ 0.27 crore, the report added. LSD 2, which hit the theatres on April 19, witnessed a slight dip on its first Saturday at the ticket counters compared to its business on opening day when it amassed ₹ 0.15 crore. Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, LSD 2 features Mouni Roy, Swastika Mukherjee, Swaroopa Ghosh, Anu Malik, Paritosh Tiwari, and Bonita Rajpurohit. Just like Dibakar Banerjee's 2010 film LSD, the second part includes three interconnected segments.

While the opening segment revolves around a transwoman Noor who wants to be an actress, the next one centres around Kulu, a third-gender character who has been sexually assaulted. The final one delves into an 18-year-school boy, seeking recognition in the digital realm.

On Saturday, Ekta Kapoor shared a special post on Instagram, wherein she thanked Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Anu Malik for their cameos in the film. Ekta, in the detailed note, also revealed that they didn't even charge a penny for their performance. Sharing a still from Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Ekta wrote, “How will ever thank Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Anu Malik for the cameos they did for me! Not a penny charged…They showed up and got full 12-hour days for the film! so much love and genuine gratitude I have for them !!! LSD 2 is that film that is made with a lot of ‘ jugaad' you pull favours you ask ppl to step in to help in order to see a film so unconventional thru! Thank you so much. I'm so touched, honoured and humbled. You all did this for us and for LSD 2. Mouni Roy did a special appearance for Dibakar sir's dark, gritty, gripping affair. It's madness & mayhem. So happy for the entire team. Congratulations to the entire team. And all of you who haven't seen the film yet. Go go go. It's running in the theatres near you.”

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 3 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “LSD 2 reveals the many ways in which violence, physical and psychological, is perpetrated on those who exist within the heady bubble and also on those who live outside it. This outright stumper of a film embraces its campy, pulpy spirit with all its might as it satirizes society that is led by technology in directions that it cannot fully grasp, not as yet at any rate. By the time LSD 3 happens, we will probably know better.”