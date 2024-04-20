Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Dibakar Banerjee's Film Gets A Slow Start

A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 hit theatres across the country on April 19. On its opening day, the film, written and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, collected Rs 15 lakh at the domestic box office, as per a Sacnilk report. Like its predecessor released 14 years ago, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 maintains a narrative structure comprising three interconnected segments. The first story revolves around Noor, a transwoman who wants to become a successful actress. The second part delves into the life of Kulu, a third-gender character who has been sexually assaulted. The final segment narrates the journey of Shubham Narang, an 18-year-old schoolboy seeking recognition in the digital realm. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 stars Swastika Mukherjee, Swaroopa Ghosh, Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, Anu Malik, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has been backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. Ahead of the film's release, its producer talked about how she might have to hide once the movie hits theatres. In a conversation with Variety, Ekta said, "Thank You For Coming has left a very strange pain in my heart because the way that film was and the kind of reception it got in India, vis-a-vis the reception it got overseas, I don't know what happened."

Ekta Kapoor continued, “And the hate spamming we went through – our walls used to be spammed every day with hatred because we attempted to discover and make a movie on female sexuality. I can only imagine what's gonna happen when LSD 2 comes. I think I'll have to hide again."

In an NDTV review, Saibal Chatterjee gave Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 3 out of 5 stars and wrote, “LSD 2 reveals the many ways in which violence, physical and psychological, is perpetrated on those who exist within the heady bubble and also on those who live outside it. This outright stumper of a film embraces its campy, pulpy spirit with all its might as it satirizes society that is led by technology in directions that it cannot fully grasp, not as yet at any rate. By the time LSD 3 happens, we will probably know better.”

“For the moment, LSD 2 raises questions, some playful, others pointed, even profound, about a world in which fake, nearly always, trumps fact. There is a heavy price to be paid for the surrender to the lure of constantly evolving technology, as the three principal characters in the film discover mostly at their own expense,” Saibal Chatterjee added.