Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Director On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'Couldn't See Anybody Around Mourning Him'

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, who is currently busy promoting his film Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, walked down memory lane, recalling interactions with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Dibakar Banerjee collaborated with Sushant in his 2015 directorial—Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Now, in a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, the filmmaker, while praising Sushant, expressed remorse over the conspiracy theories related to his death. Dibakar Banerjee said, “He had unbounded curiosity. He used to keep asking questions. Everybody just loved being with him. When I worked with him, I liked his curiosity. He wanted to know about everything. I am not very social so when we used to meet, we did it very openly. I have all the good memories of him that is why I feel sad.”

When asked if Sushant Singh Rajput's death hit him like a bullet, Dibakar said that he had to cut himself off, as the media coverage only focused on the “conspiracy” around his death. Dibakar Banerjee said, “When he passed away, there was so much going on in the news about the cause of his death. I had to cut-off myself from everything. I was listening to everything but couldn't hear anybody saying that a young actor died. I couldn't see anybody around mourning him. All I could see was people trying to find out spicy gossip. So, I had to walk away from the situation.”

Dibakar Banerjee added, “Nobody was saying ‘We are missing Sushant'. Nobody was talking about how despite being an outsider he acted in television and finally made his debut in movies. Everyone was just speculating about the conspiracy, how he died, who gave drugs to Sushant, who murdered him. Where was the lament for Sushant? Where is the retrospective on his films? Those who loved him should have organised a screening of his movies and discussed about it. Why don't we cherish all his good memories? Sushant Singh Rajput has become a gate to misery borne.”

Dibakar Banerjee concluded by saying, “I feel really bad about it because I used to know him. He was alive. He was breathing, laughing along with me, memorising his script and acting with me. So, when that human is no more, where is that lament? This is what I felt at that time.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

Returning to Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the film has been backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. The film, which will hit the theatres on April 19, is a sequel to the 2010 film of the same name.