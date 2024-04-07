Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2: Meet Bonita Rajpurohit AKA Kulu - Film's 'First Lead'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: boniiiiiiiiita)

After the teaser release of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for more details about the Dibakar Banerjee directorial. Today, the makers have released a new video featuring Bonita Rajpurohit, a trans woman, who plays the role of Kulu in the film. In the video shared on Instagram, Bonita can be heard saying, “Mera naam Bonita Rajpurohit hai aur mai Rajasthan se belong karti hu…Shuruaat se hi maine jab apne baare mein jaana, vo jaana filmon ke zariye. Jab mai filmon me kabhi apne jaisa koi insaan dekhti thi, mujhe lagta tha ki haan, yeh insaan mere jaisa hai aur meri kahaani bhi matter karti hai. [My name is Bonita Rajpurohit, and I belong to Rajasthan. Since the beginning, I have discovered myself through movies. Whenever I saw someone like myself in films, I felt that yes, this person is like me and my story matters too].”

Talking about her motivation, Bonita Rajpurohit expressed, “Mere liye sabse bada motivation vahi raha hai [The biggest motivation for me was] to see women like me on screen, to see trans representation on screen.”

“Mai ek chote se production house me kaam karti thi, jaha meri salary 10 se 15 hazaar tak thi. Aur usme guzara karna bhi bahut mushkil ho jata tha. Maine sapne me bhi nahi socha tha ki mujhe acting ka koi role milega. Aur yaha jaakar mujhe actually ek Bollywood film me lead kirdar nibhane ko mila hai. [I used to work in a small production house where my salary ranged from 10 to 15 thousand rupees, and making ends meet was very difficult. I never even dreamed that I would get a role in acting. And now, here I am, actually getting to play the lead role in a Bollywood film]. Some dreams just come true,” Bonita Rajpurohit added while talking about the problems she faced earlier in life.

Discussing her experience of working in Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, Bonita Rajpurohit remarked, “ The whole journey is very very tough for me to take on. Mere liye it's not like ki kisi ka character mujhe play karna hai. [For me, it's not about playing someone else's character] It's about touching my trigger points. It's my personal issues. Un cheezo ke baare me camera ke aage audaciously bolna, [Speaking audaciously about those things in front of the camera] it is a lot.”

The text attached to the video read, “Sapno ke shehar mein, Kulu found her calling. Meet KULU, our first lead of #LoveSexAurDhokha2.”

Check out the video below:

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is releasing 14 years after its first instalment. The movie will hit the big screens on April 19. The film has been backed by Ekta Kapoors Balaji Motion Pictures.