Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Teaser: Step Into Ektaa Kapoor's World Of Betrayal And Deceit

A still from Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 teaser. (courtesy: balajimotionpictures )

The teaser of Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 is finally out. The sequel is set to be released 14 years after its first instalment. The over 2 minutes video, dubbed as "Dose 1," starts with an "adults only" warning. In the beginning, we see a character named Noor checking themselves out in the mirror. Soon after, Noor is seen dancing in a reality show called Quick And Naach with a partner, and they both share a long kiss. The show is hosted by Mouni Roy, while Anu Kapoor is sitting in the judge's chair. Up next, we see a group of people engaged in a verbal showdown. A few seconds later, police discover an injured woman who seems to have her own secrets. Then, a man is seen smoking a cigarette after making out with the wounded woman. In the following shot, a teenage boy seems confused as his MMS goes viral. Later, Uorfi Javed poses with that same young boy. Sharing the video on Instagram, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures wrote, “Easy to Swallow, Hard to Resist….LSD2 ka pehla Dose.”

Ahead of the teaser release, the makers of the film shared a video featuring Dibakar Banerjee on Sunday. Seated in a dimly lit room, Dibakar says, “If you are not an adult then do not watch the LSD 2 teaser or trailer as it is a story of teenagers and kids, but teenagers and kids cannot watch it now. If adults are coming with their families to watch the film, then talk to them first. And, if you have a family with whom talking is not possible, then do not come with your family. Come with yourself, come with friends, come with girlfriends, come with boyfriends, come with office people. But, think before coming with family members. And, please watch it with discretion.”

The filmmaker further added: “Making LSD and not showing the truth is not possible. So, while making LSD 2, we portrayed the same truth, an authentic picture of life that we see all around us. But, these days, instead of believing the truth, the fashion of ignoring the truth has increased. So, if you are in that fashion, then I can give you a disclaimer that you should not watch the LSD 2 teaser or trailer.”

The video was shared with the caption: “This is a warning about the content of our next video for LSD2. While it will take a stark look at today's generation, unfortunately, to keep the authenticity of the film intact, some shots might shock and revolt audiences. LSD 2 will be dark and delicious! Like every uncomfortable truth, it's a bitter pill to swallow!”

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 will be hitting the big screens on April 19.