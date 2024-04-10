Adah Sharma On Rumours Of Buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Apartment: 'I Live In Everyone's Hearts'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sushantsinghrajput)

Actress Adah Sharma was seen outside late Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment last year. Since then, there has been speculation about whether she is buying the flat that the actor stayed at, before his death. When asked about the same during an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, the actress mentioned that when she went to see the apartment, she was “overwhelmed” by the media attention. She said, “For now I would just like to say that I live in everyone's hearts. There is a right time to speak. When I had gone to see the place, I got a little overwhelmed with the media attention. I am a private person. I love being in the public eye for my movies, but I have always been private. I guard my privacy.”

Talking about people's “loose” comments on Sushant Singh Rajput, Adah Sharma added, "I also thought that it's wrong to talk about someone who is not in this world, who has done such beautiful films. I don't stand for that. He (Sushant Singh Rajput) is an actor who I have great respect for so I would like to put everything where he has his respect... I don't like people loosely commenting… I didn't like it. I read some comments about him. I mean, you can troll me but don't troll someone who is not there or doesn't have someone to speak about them.”

Maintaining her silence about her place of residence, Adah Sharma remarked, “I will speak about where I live materialistically soon, but right now I am living in the hearts of millions of people, rent-free.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, in his Mumbai apartment. He was 34. The actor has given Bollywood many hit films such as Chhichhore, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Kai Po Che! Sushant's last movie, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously. On the other hand, Adah Sharma was last seen in Sudipto Sen's Bastar: The Naxal Story.