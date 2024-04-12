Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Trailer: Into The Deep, Dark, Digital World

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Dibakar Banerjee'sLove Sex Aur Dhoka 2 released on Friday and it takes a deep dive into the dark world of the digital space. The trailer features Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, and Paritosh and Swastika Mukherjee, Mouni Roy, Anu Malik and Uorfi Javed (in cameos) in what appear to be different storylines. One of the stories explores a reality show, judged by Anu Malik, which has decided to take a "family-friendly" route. Another story is that of a young boy obsessed with the validation of likes and views. So, he decides to document conversations with his mother to get sky-rocketing view. Another segment of the trailer showcases the reluctance on the law's part to record sexual harassment case filed by a member of the transgender community. The crux of trailer highlights addiction to social media, obsession with views and the darkness that comes with it.

(Viewer discretion advised. Some content in this video may be unsuitable for children.)

Check out the trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2:

The production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared the trailer on social media and they captioned the post, "Served HOT for the digital generation. Ek baar phir hoga Love, Sex aur Dhokha #LSD2TrailerOutNow #LSD2 in cinemas on 19th April."

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee and it has been produced by Ektaa Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The film is set to release on April 19, 2024.

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 is releasing 14 years after its first instalment. Earlier, the film's director Dibakar Banerjee spoke to news agency ANI about the film's release nearly 14 years after its first installment, "It wasn't my idea, it was Ekta's idea. She suggested that enough time had passed and society had changed so much that we could make LSD 2." "In the time of LSD 2, our virtual life has now completely dominated our real life. So this virtual life that we live in, I wanted to see how it was happening," he added.