Bryce Alakai Dettloff Reveals The Shocking Reason He Was "Bullied" In Middle School

Bryce Alakai Dettloff has spoken about a difficult chapter from his school days while getting to know fellow contestant Trinity Tatum on Love Island USA Season 8. During a conversation, the topic turned to Bryce' appearance when he was younger, leading him to share a personal story that surprised many viewers.

Bryce said that although he was popular with girls during middle school, his experience with boys was very different. According to him, he was bullied by classmates because they were jealous of the attention he received.

He recalled a moment when an older student, whom he described as one of the “hottest” girls in school, told him he “was the cutest guy ever.” Bryce believes that the incident made some of the boys dislike him even more.

While Bryce was spending time with Trinity Tatum, she asked him if he had an “ugly face growing up.” Bryce replied that he did not think he was ugly, but joked that he looked a bit like a girl. He then added that it was funny because many girls liked him when he was younger.

Recalling a specific incident, Bryce said, “I remember in middle school, I was in 7th grade and there was a girl in 8th grade who was the hottest girl in all the school. She came up to me and told me I was the cutest guy ever. All the guys hated me and started bullying me for it. All the guys used to bully me because they thought I was better looking.”

Bryce Alakai Dettloff is not the only contestant this season who shared a surprising story on Love Island USA. In a recent challenge, the Islanders were given different statements about their private lives and had to guess which person each one referred to.

During the game, it was revealed that Gabriel Vasconcelos was once involved with a person in their 50s. Gabriel confirmed the story and said they spent a good night together. Gabriel is currently 26 years old, which made the moment even more unexpected for the other contestants.

In the latest episode of Love Island USA, Sean Reifel became the first contestant to be eliminated from the villa. This happened after Trinity Tatum picked Bryce Alakai Dettloff as her new match.