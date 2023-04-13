'Love Hating Legs Day' - Take It From Salman Khan, He Would Know

Salman Khan shared these images. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

How much workout is too much workout for Salman Khan? The actor, who has quite a bit of a reputation a fitness enthusiast, loves to hit the gym everyday but if there is one thing that even the actor despises, it is leg day. Understandable. The 57-year-old actor shared a series of pictures from his workout drill. His expressions say it all. Salman Khan, tired much, can be seen drinking water in the following pictures. The caption on the post read: "Love hating legs day. Halat kharaab ( bad condition)." He added the hashtags #BeingStrong and #KBKJ to the post.

Take a look at Salman Khan's post here:

Speaking of fitness, trolls should have known better than alleging that Salman Khan had "VFX abs." At the trailer launch of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earlier this week, Salman unbuttoned his shirt and he started showing off his very much real abs, which led to the audience screaming and how. "Tumhare ko lagta hai VFX se hota hai (You think this is done through VFX)," Salman said at the event.

Salman Khan has been sharing posts from his gym back-to-back and we are here for it. "Gym and dinning table, the fairest places ever. Uss ke liye power nahi will power chaheyeh ( you need power, not will power for that)." He added the hashtags #KBKJ and #BeingStrong to his post.

Again, how much gyming is too much gyming for Salman Khan?

Just to be clear, Salman Khan "may look like it but" he was definitely not chilling." Not with those abs.

Salman Khan is busy with the promotional duties of Farhad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release on April 21.

Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The latter will release this year. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year.