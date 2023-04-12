Salman Khan's New Gym Pic Attracts Anil Kapoor And Dino Morea's Attention

Salman Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has treated his Insta family to another oh-so-handsome picture. In the image, the actor can be seen posing for the camera in the gym, as we can see a treadmill in the background. However, what grabbed our attention was his caption in which he calls the gym and dining table the "fairest place". Sharing the post, he wrote, "Gym n dinning table, the fairest places ever. Uss ke liye power nahi will power chaheyeh (For that you don't need just power but will power) KBKJ#BeingStrong."

Soon after Salman Khan shared the post, Anil Kapoor dropped fire emoticons. Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik commented, "Arey yaar mazaa agaya bro (it was fun brother)". Dino Morea wrote, "Looking good #stayingstrong."

Take a look below:

On Monday, Salman Khan and his team launched the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Did you see the trailer with your bhai n jaan? #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer."

Watch the trailer here:



Meanwhile, during the trailer launch, Salman Khan burst the bubble of the trolls who alleged that he used visual effects (VFX) to show his abs in films. The actor unbuttoned his shirt at the event and started showing off his toned abs. "Tumhare ko lagta hai VFX se hota hai (You think this is done through VFX)," said the actor at the event. Speaking about his abs, Salman Khan added, "Hamara hamesha chaar, aur chaar se chhe me covert hota hai (they are always converted from 4 to 6)."

Check out the viral video here:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid, April 21.