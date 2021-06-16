Losing Baby Weight Is 'Not Gonna Be Easy,' Writes Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani shared this picture.(Image courtesy: anitahassanandani)

TV actress Anita Hassanandani, who welcomed her first child this year, is now planning to lose all the "happy weight" that she has gained post-pregnancy. How we know this? Courtesy, the 40-year-old actress' latest Instagram post. Anita Hassanandani, on Tuesday night, dropped a new picture of herself on Instagram. The picture captures her dressed in a yellow chikankari kurti. In the caption of the post, Anita Hassanandani mentioned about "losing all this happy weight" and said that she will "stay positive" during the journey. "Losing all this happy weight is not gonna be easy!!!Par ho jayega. Gottaaa stay positive," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy became parents to a baby boy in February this year. They shared the update with their fans through a special social media post. "And our baby AARAVV has arrived," Anita wrote in the caption of the post.

Last week, Anita made it to the headlines after she dismissed the rumours of her quitting acting after giving birth to her child. The actress shared the update on Twitter and clarified that she "will resume work" when she is ready. She wrote: "It's all over that I'm quitting my first love ACTING. I never said that.... All I said was that my focus right now is my child.... Aaravv is my priority... I will resume work when I'm ready."

In terms of work, Anita Hassanandani is best known for her role of Shagun Arora in TV show Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She has also worked in several other shows like Kkavyanjali and Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. Besides TV shows, Anita has also starred in films like Yeh Dil and Krishna Cottage. She has also appeared in the dance reality show Nach Bailye.