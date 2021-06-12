Anita Hassanandani Takes A Break From Acting After Birth Of Baby: 'Will Resume Work When I'm Ready'

Anita Hassanandani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anitahassanandani)

Anita Hassanandani, in her latest tweet on Friday night, dismissed the reports stating that she has quit acting after the birth of her baby boy and clarified that she has just taken a break from her "first love, acting," to focus on her child. The actress, who is best-known for playing the role of Shagun Arora in Ekta Kapoor's show Ye Hai Mohabbatein, will "resume work when she's ready." Recently in an interview with Bombay Times, Anita talked about "letting go of her work" to "focus on being a mother." However, she had not said anything about quitting acting, contrary to what many media reports stated. According to ETimes, this is what Anita Hassanandani had said in the interview: "I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So, it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don't know when I will get back."

In her latest tweet, the actress clarified that she "never said" that she's quitting acting: "It's all over that I'm quitting my first love ACTING. I never said that.... All I said was that my focus right now is my child.... Aaravv is my priority... I will resume work when I'm ready."

It's all over that I'm quitting my first love ACTING

I never said that.... All I said was that my focus right now is my child.... Aaravv is my priority... I will resume work when I'm ready — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) June 11, 2021

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy became parents to a baby boy in February this year.

The actress has worked in serials like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali, among others. She has also featured in a couple of films and in the dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 9, which aired in 2019.