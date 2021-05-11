'No Right Way To Work Out' - Anita Hassanandani Manages It With A Baby

Anita Hassanandani shared a fun video of her workout routine. (Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani)

Chancing upon a few celebrity workout posts per day on social media isn't a new thing anymore. But what actress Anita Hassanandani shared on her Instagram feed is definitely a refreshing and creative way to stay upbeat, to say the least. Anita, who has a strong presence on Instagram, released a fun video of her workout routine. It features Anita's husband Rohit Reddy as well as their baby boy, Aaravv. The new mom, clad in Marvel-themed T-shirt and tights, showed us just how innovative she can get with her workouts in the clip.

Anita is seen jumping, dancing, taking selfies and running around with her baby stroller. The video featured Lenka Kripac's song 'Everything At Once', which is currently a favourite across social media apps.

Anita justified her haphazard way of exercising by writing in the caption, "There is no right way to workout. As long as you are active and happy. You gotta start somewhere .... that could be anywhere happy."

This year, International Mother's Day was extra special for the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' star. Anita uploaded a funny video on Instagram to celebrate the special occasion with her infant. We can see the 40-year-old playing with her son but there's a twist. Anita added a dinosaur in the footage and wrote in the caption, "Being a mom is like a walk in the park... Jurassic Park. Happy Mother's Day to all the lovely mothers out there..."

Last week, Anita was captured having a chit chat session with Aaravv. The cute video has Anita speaking gibberish with the little one, who responded with cute baby noises. The actress' 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' co-star Aditi Bhatia dropped three heart emojis along with the comment "OMG." Actress Surbhi Jyoti, too, was in awe of the heart-warming visual.

Anita Hassanandani tied the knot with Rohit Reddy in October 2013. The couple welcomed their first child on February 9, this year.