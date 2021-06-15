Rohit Reddy 'Is Always With' Anita Hassanandani. Proof? This Pic

Anita Hassanandani shared this picture.(Image courtesy: anitahassanandani)

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy never fail to make us all go aww with their adorable social media posts. The TV actress recently shared a picture that is proof enough that her husband "is always with" her. In the recent picture that she shared on Instagram, Anita Hassanandani appears to be posing on the top of a rock. Although, it was supposed to be a solo picture, we also see Rohit Reddy in it. He can be seen sitting a little far away from Anita but close enough to be captured in the picture. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anita Hassanandani wrote: "You're always with me even when you're not."

Rohit Reddy commented on the post and wrote: "Rumour is we are STILL not talking." Celebrities like Kishwer Merchantt and Ridhi Dogra couldn't help but chuckle as they dropped laughing emojis in the comments section of the post.

Anita is currently on a vacation with Rohit Reddy. The couple's close friend, TV producer Ekta Kapoor, has also joined them on the trip. The TV actress dropped some pictures from the getaway on her Instagram stories yesterday.

Anita Hassanandani made it to the headlines last week when she dismissed the rumours of her quitting acting after the birth of her baby boy. In a tweet, the actress announced that she has only taken a break from her work. She also shared that she will "resume work" when she is "ready." Anita wrote: "It's all over that I'm quitting my first love ACTING. I never said that.... All I said was that my focus right now is my child.... Aaravv is my priority... I will resume work when I'm ready."

It's all over that I'm quitting my first love ACTING

I never said that.... All I said was that my focus right now is my child.... Aaravv is my priority... I will resume work when I'm ready — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) June 11, 2021

Anita Hassanandani has featured in films like Krishna Cottage and Yeh Dil. She is primarily known for her work in TV shows like Kkavyanjali, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Ye Hai Mohabbatein.