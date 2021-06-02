Anita Hassanandani With Her '3-Day-Old' Son Aaravv In A Throwback Video. See What She Wrote

Anita Hassanandani with her son Aaravv. (Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani)

TV actress Anita Hassanandani, who is married to Rohit Reddy, a corporate professional, welcomed their son Aaravv Reddy earlier this year. Anita frequently treats everyone to the glimpses of her motherhood diaries on Instagram. On Wednesday, the Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress posted a throwback video of herself and her newborn son Aaravv on the platform. Going by her post, it appears that Anita recorded the clip in February in the hospital when Aaravv was just 3 days old. In the video, new mom Anita can be seen carrying her baby in her hands as she smiles for the camera. Anita also plants a kiss on Aaravv's forehead. So adorable, we say.

While Anita is wearing a checkered black-and-white outfit, her newborn son Aaravv looks cute as he is wrapped in a white cloth. The little munchkin is also sporting a cute white cap in the clip. Anita wrote a sweet caption in her post. "My little one when he was 3 days old! Mybabyboobooolovellllllyycuttieeepattotie," her caption read.

Take a look at her post here.

Anita Hassanandani's Instagram handle is filled with photos and videos of her son Aaravv. See some of her posts here.

Aaravv was born on February 9 this year. Anita's husband Rohit Reddy had announced the news on his Instagram handle back then. Rohit posted a throwback picture of himself and Anita from her pregnancy days on the platform. In the picture, the actress can be seen cradling her baby bump. Rohit is kissing her on the cheek. In his caption, he wrote, "Oh boy."

Take a look at his post here.

Anita Hassanandani married Rohit Reddy in 2013. In terms of work, Anita has worked in TV shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Naagin and Kkavyanjali. She also appeared in films like Krishna Cottage and Kucch To Hai.