Behind This 'Well-Dressed Baby Is'... Mom Anita Hassanandani. Watch Her Video

TV actress Anita Hassanandani knows how to "entertain" her followers on Instagram. Her new video on the platform is proof. On Saturday, Anita, who welcomed her son Aaravv Reddy a few months ago, posted an adorable video of him on Instagram. In the video, little Aaravv can be seen neatly dressed as he lies on the couch. The munchkin is wearing a cute blue outfit and a matching bowtie. After a few seconds, we see his mom Anita looking into the camera. The actress accompanied her video with a hilarious note. "Behind every well-dressed baby is..." the text on the video read. She completed the sentence in her caption. Anita wrote, "Mommy."

TV celebrities like Surbhi Jyoti, Naman Shaw, Krishna Mukherjee and Drashti Dhami reacted to Anita's video. Qubool Hai actress Surbhi wrote, "Anita, you are the most entertaining celebrity right now." Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Naman Shaw commented, "Ha ha ha, true." Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee wrote, "Cutie." Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actress Drashti Dhami commented, "So cute."

Watch her video here:

Anita Hassanandani has started bonding with her newborn son Aaravv. Her Instagram handle says it all. Anita recently posted a glimpse of their cute moments on her Instagram story. In the video, Anita was seen kissing her son Aaravv on his forehead.

Anita frequently posts pictures and videos of her son Aaravv on the platform. Take a look at a few of her posts here:

Anita Hassanandani gave birth to her son Aaravv Reddy in February this year. On February 9, Anita's husband Rohit Reddy had announced the news on social media. In his caption, he wrote, "Oh boy."

Anita Hassanandani married Rohit Reddy, a corporate professional in 2013. Anita was last seen in the 2020 TV show Naagin 5. She has also worked in TV shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali to name a few. Anita appeared in films such as Krishna Cottage and Kucch To Hai among others.