'Looking Really Cool' Sussanne Khan. Hrithik Roshan Agrees

Sussanne Khan in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: suzkr)

Sussanne Khan shared a fun video from her work diaries on her Instagram profile and guess who dropped a comment on it? Her ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan. Sussanne, posting the video from her work, captioned it: "A cute work outfit a day keeps the doctors away... The Label Life. We have fun while we work with our easy breezy office looks... BTS shoot day.." She added the hashtags #NoTimeforTears, #thelabellife and #thecharcoalproject. Hrithik Roshan, in the comments wrote: "Looking really cool Sussanne." Hrithik and Sussanne frequently feature on the list of trends for their Instagram exchanges.

Besides being an interior designer, Sussanne Khan also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. Sussanne is reportedly dating actor Arslan Goni.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Last year, Sussanne moved in with Hrithik so that the kids could be with both parents during the lockdown. They frequently shared posts from their fam-jam sessions together.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan, on his birthday in January this year, announced his new project, a film co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is titled Fighter. More details about the film are awaited. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The same year, he also starred in the film Super 30, which released in 2019.