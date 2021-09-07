Sussanne Khan's New Project Gets A Shout Out From Hrithik Roshan. Her Reply

Sussanne Khan shared this image. (Image courtesy: suzkr)

Hrithik Roshan congratulated ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan for her new project. The actor shared a picture of Sussanne and he wrote in his caption: "Woah! Congratulations Sussanne Khan for launching this dazzling collection in colab with Chelini Firenzi at the Super Salone 21! What a beautiful blend of concepts and cultures happening for the first time! Historic! India Calling... Hand in hand with Italy." In the comments section, Sussanne thanked Hrithik Roshan and wrote: "Thank you, thank you, thank you so much."

See Hrithik Roshan's post here:

Besides being an interior designer, Sussanne Khan also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. Sussanne is reportedly dating actor Arslan Goni.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Last year, Sussanne moved in with Hrithik so that the kids could be with both parents during the lockdown. They frequently shared posts from their fam-jam sessions together.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan, on his birthday in January this year, announced his new project, a film co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is titled Fighter. More details about the film are awaited. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The same year, he also starred in the film Super 30, which released in 2019.