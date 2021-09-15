Hrithik Roshan's 'Lazy Breakfast Date' With Mom Pinkie Looks Like This

Hrithik Roshan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

It is indeed a "good morning" for Hrithik Roshan. He started his day with a "lazy breakfast date" with his mother Pinkie Roshan. Cute, isn't it? The actor, on Wednesday, posted a mirror selfie, which features him clicking a picture of himself and his mom. Hrithik, sitting in what appears to be a chair, looks cool in a black tee and grey shorts while Pinkie Roshan looks cute in an all-black outfit as she enjoys the fresh air in the balcony. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "On a lazy breakfast date with my mum. It's a good morning. Sunday feels on Wednesday are best" with a smiling icon and added this for his fans: "Now go give your mom a hug."

See the picture from Hrithik Roshan's "lazy breakfast date" with mother Pinkie:

Hrithik Roshan, who is called the "Greek God" of Bollywood, often leaves his fans awestruck by posting breathtaking pictures of himself. Recently, he posted two pictures of himself, sharing his "look away" looks. And as usual, his fans went gaga over his pictures. Check them out here:

Hrithik Roshan has featured in several hits such as Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Kites and Super 30. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in a film titled Fighter. The film marks the duo's first project together.

Hrithik Roshan was married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They have two sons. Hrithik and Sussanne, even after their divorce, share a deep bond.