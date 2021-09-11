Hrithik Roshan's 'Look Number 22' Post Has The Internet's Heart

Hrithik Roshan shared this image. (courtesy hrithikroshan)

Highlights "Look away look number 21," wrote Hrithik

Hrithik Roshan shared a few closeup shots

He added the hashtag #practicemakesperfect

Hey, brace yourself because Bollywood's Greek god is here to bless us with his killer looks. Hrithik Roshan's “practice makes perfect” post has made our hearts skip a beat. He has just shared two pictures on Instagram. And, the actor calls them “look away look”. After seeing his caption, it seems that Hrithik had a tough time getting the perfect frame. Read it, “Look away look number 21...Look away look number 22...In your face.” Hrithik also added an oncoming fist emoji to it. Well, we won't mind checking out the remaining 20 pics. Would you? Within less than an hour, the oh-so-handsome photos have collected close to 3 lakh hearts. We can't blame the fans for flooding the comment box with fire and red hearts emojis.

Here are the photos we are talking about:

Earlier this week, Hrithik Roshan introduced us to the “Bollywood bicep”. He shared a picture of himself showing off his muscles and wrote, “Bolo Bollywood bicep ki jai.” And, we did. Hrithik's friends and fans made a bee-line to the comment section to share their reactions. Hrithik's War co-star Tiger Shroff dropped a fire and red-heart eyes emoji. Actor Ranveer Singh called it “kadak”. Hrithik's former wife, Sussanne Khan, wrote, “wowzer”. Vidyut Jammwal said, “ The artist and the art.”

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who shared the screenscape with Hrithik in Super 30, wrote, “Perseverance.”

On the occasion of his father, director Rakesh Roshan's 72nd birthday, Hrithik Roshan penned a beautiful note. He also shared a picture with his dad. “The best part about being his son is he still inspires me to believe in the impossible potential inside myself. Happy 72nd birthday papa. Wish I grow to be as strong and young as you,' the note read.

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.